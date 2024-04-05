Gambian Spelling Bee Winners’ Missed Opportunity: Funding Shortage Bars Representation at African Championship in Ethiopia

- Advertisement -

By: Adama Sanneh

In 2023, the Salimatou Foundation for Education organized a National Spelling Bee championship, where the winners were supposed to represent The Gambia in Ethiopia for the African Spelling Bee championship.

- Advertisement -

However, their dream of representing their country was not realized as the foundation could not fund their trip to Ethiopia for the Championship.

This has caused so much disappointment for both the foundation and the winners of the junior and senior categories, as their efforts to promote the education of Gambian youngsters on the continental level were thwarted.

According to the Founder/CEO of the Salimatou Foundation for Education, Salimatou Fatty, the funds they gathered were used for the regional and national championships. “Three winners from both categories qualified to represent Gambia at the African Spelling Bee. However, we have financial challenges, including insufficient support from stakeholders,” she stressed.

She added that the winners are slated to represent Gambia in Nigeria later this year if the necessary support is given.

- Advertisement -

Muhammed Barrow from the West Coast Region and one of the winners to represent The Gambia shares his disappointment after preparing for the championship only to be told the trip is canceled due to financial constraints. “My father had my passport made, and I was looking forward to my first flight. It was so disappointing, but we are praying that it will be possible next time,” he said.

Ebrima Sarr, the coach for Muhammed, shared his frustration and expressed disappointment in the lack of support for education in The Gambia. “We have no doubt that if it were a sports program somewhere else in the world, they would have found the money somehow. The government is not just paying lip service to education!”

He added that it was a missed opportunity to see how Gambian children would fare against their compatriots in other countries. “Hopefully, we will get it right this time. Otherwise, it would be terrible,” he lamented.

The Spelling Bee is a major contributor to helping critical thinking skills and the ability to react to words. The championship could be an avenue for young Gambians to showcase their talents to the world.

- Advertisement -

The winners include Muhammed Barrow, Mariama E. Jassey, and Mariama Darboe for the junior category, and Saiduna Muhammed Darboe, Assan Njie, and Fatoumatta Bintou Sonko for the senior category.

The organization appeals to the government, relevant stakeholders, and education advocates to support them in enabling the exceptional winners to go to Nigeria this year for the Championship.