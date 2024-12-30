Monday, December 30, 2024

Sonko’s Economic Vision to Reduce External Dependence and Focus on Internal Resources

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko recently outlined his vision for Senegal’s economic development as part of ongoing discussions at the National Assembly. His government plans to reduce reliance on external financial aid by focusing on internal resources, including using diaspora bonds to fund major projects.

This strategy aims to redirect funds from consumption to productive investments, moving away from dependence on institutions like the IMF and World Bank. Sonko stressed the importance of leveraging Senegal’s natural resources and involving citizens in driving the nation’s growth.

How do you think relying on internal resources, like diaspora bonds, will affect Senegal’s long-term growth? Is this strategy of self-reliance the way forward for other African countries?

