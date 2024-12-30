Opinion: Presidential Media Dinner: It’s More Than Wining and Dining

- Advertisement -

By: Momodou Jawo

On Saturday (Dec. 28, 2024), for the first time, President Barrow hosted a maiden dinner with journalists, symbolizing a promising future between the government and the media. However, while this development has been welcomed by many, it has also been criticized by others, citing the meeting as a means to get the media compromised by the government.

Let me also add my voice to the ongoing debate. Firstly, I want to thank President Barrow for coming up with this initiative. It’s important to note that the media, referred to as the Fourth Estate, plays a crucial role in any developed or developing nation. Therefore, this kind of meeting will avail journalists the opportunity to highlight some of the key issues affecting them with a view to enabling the government to address them. That’s why the dinner is more than wining and dining. It’s about holistically discussing issues affecting the media sector.

On Whether This Will Compromise the Independence of the Media

In my humble opinion, I don’t in any way think such initiatives would compromise the independence of the media. In fact, looking at the journalists who attended the dinner, most of them are reputable individuals who, on a daily basis, are holding the government to account. I am quite sure there is no way these people will be pocketed by the government. Like in the USA, the White House Correspondents Association every year holds dinners with their sitting president. And you will all agree with me that the U.S. has almost the most vibrant and independent media in the entire world.

Advantages of the Presidential Dinner with the Media

This initiative will go a long way in cementing the good relations between journalists and the government. Despite the fact that the Barrow government has created a conducive working environment for journalists to operate compared to the former regime, there are still draconian media laws in the 1997 constitution that need to be repealed. I am happy that media practitioners raised those issues during the meeting, and the president has vowed to address some of the issues affecting the media.

To me, media practitioners and managers should even extend such gatherings to various political parties in the country as the build-up to the much-anticipated 2026 presidential election is gaining momentum. Engaging political leaders in the country will go a long way in ensuring that journalists covering political rallies and other gatherings are not subjected to harassment and attacks by party militants. It will ensure that political parties and their supporters recognize the work of the journalists so they will continue to hold them to account, especially on their campaign promises.

Therefore, the president’s maiden dinner with journalists is far from the 40 million dalasis given to certain media houses. It’s about looking at the condition of journalists in the country and what is affecting their work.

Media Subvention

Let me also say that it’s high time the Gambia government started giving subventions to the media. I am quite sure others, if not many, will disagree with this suggestion. But let me emphatically make it clear that giving subventions to the media will not in any way compromise their work.

In fact, that will be the time they would continue to work effectively. Our neighboring country, Senegal, every year gives subventions to the media. You will all agree with me that Senegal has one of the most vibrant media in Africa that continue to hold their government to account. In fact, it’s reported that the current government in Senegal has increased the yearly budget to the media to 4 billion CFA.

Giving subventions to the media will financially empower media houses and journalists. Such support, added to media management’s provisions, will enable journalists to go the extra mile in reporting issues affecting Gambians. It will also deter journalists from either soliciting financial support from politicians or business entities as a result of poor salaries.

What Next After the Dinner?

Lastly, the president and his team must ensure that some of the issues raised by journalists during the dinner, especially issues affecting the media industry, are addressed.

To the media fraternity, let’s continue to do our work independently without ill will, fear, or favor. Again, let’s do this without compromising our ethics; most importantly, let’s avoid anything that will further divide Gambians or jeopardize the country’s peace and stability.