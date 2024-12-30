Momodou Jallow, ANRD Secretary-General, Outlines Vision for National Transformation at Bi-Annual Congress

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

Momodou Jallow, Secretary-General of the Alliance for National Re-Orientation and Development (ANRD), unveiled an ambitious vision for The Gambia’s future at the party’s bi-annual congress held on December 29, 2024. Addressing delegates, party supporters, and the Gambian public, Jallow emphasized the party’s commitment to security, economic transformation, and inclusive governance.

The congress, held under the theme “Justice, Freedom, and Development,” featured Jallow outlining key priorities aimed at driving systemic change in the country.

“Our challenges demand bold and decisive action. At the heart of our agenda is the security of the state. A secure Gambia is the foundation for economic growth, good governance, and national progress,” Jallow remarked. He pledged to strengthen the nation’s security forces through enhanced training, resources, and tools to safeguard citizens and borders while maintaining peace and stability.

Jallow also highlighted the need for structural transformation in agriculture, describing it as the backbone of the nation. Moving beyond traditional methods, the party intends to empower farmers through mechanized agriculture and value chain development. Key crops such as rice, millet, fruits, and vegetables will be prioritized, connecting farmers to local and subregional markets and making agriculture a viable economic opportunity.

Education was identified as another cornerstone of the party’s vision. Jallow stressed the importance of aligning the education system with the country’s labor force needs, emphasizing technical, vocational, and entrepreneurial training to equip young people with skills for critical sectors such as agriculture, technology, health, and infrastructure.

He also reaffirmed the party’s commitment to inclusive leadership, stating, “We believe in empowering young people not just as participants but as leaders in this transformation. Similarly, women will not be relegated to mobilizer roles; they will hold key decision-making positions.”

Jallow further recognized the critical role of the Gambian diaspora in national development, pledging to create systems that ensure their meaningful engagement.

Concluding his speech, Jallow called for unity, saying, “Unity is our greatest strength. By fostering collaboration, empowering our people, and prioritizing the needs of our nation, we can achieve the systemic change we seek.”

The congress served as a platform to rally supporters around ANRD’s transformative agenda for a secure, prosperous, and united Gambia.