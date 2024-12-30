BCC Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe Faces Verbal Attack at UDP Congress – Source

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Fatu Network has been informed of an alleged verbal attack on Rohey Malick Lowe, the Mayor of Banjul City Council, during the United Democratic Party (UDP) Congress on December 29, 2024, in Banjul.

- Advertisement -

A source who identified himself as a UDP member familiar with the incident, and who requested anonymity, confirmed that the mayor was verbally attacked by a woman identified as Madina Deen, the daughter of Yamudow Secka, UDP Deputy Party Leader.

“The mayor was leaving the hall with one Lamin Sanneh, who works at the OIC, when the woman (Madina Deen) started insulting her repeatedly. The mayor asked who she was insulting, but the woman continued,” the source said.

The source described the attack on the mayor as disrespectful, stating that she deserved better treatment from all UDP members and Gambians.

According to the source, this is not the first time the mayor has faced such attacks from UDP-aligned supporters.

- Advertisement -

“At the congress in Janjangbureh, she was similarly attacked,” the source added.

The Fatu Network has also been informed of other verbal attacks against the mayor by individuals identified as UDP members, including Lamin Dibba, Matty Kanyi, and Alieu Kora.

“This is disrespectful,” said one Lamin Ndow, who was present at the scene. He added, “I am a UDP supporter, but this is unacceptable. The mayor is a very hardworking woman. I don’t know what type of heart she has to endure all this humiliation.”

Lamin further noted that despite the continued criticism and verbal assaults, the mayor has remained committed to the UDP.

- Advertisement -

“I was in Janjangbureh the last time, and the way she’s being treated is, to me, not fair. She has a proven track record nationally and internationally,” he said.

The source also disclosed that he attended the UDP gala dinner, where individuals were given awards, but the mayor was sidelined despite her remarkable achievements.

“I don’t know what the problem is, but the mayor deserved an award that night. She’s the only female mayor doing tremendous work. In Banjul, she’s uniting people, and she’s the President of REFELA and the Second Vice President of Global Mayors,” the source explained.

“I don’t know why she’s still with UDP when they are not giving her the respect she deserves,” said Malick Cham, a resident of Kanifing.

Malick further suggested that Mayor Lowe should consider leaving the UDP if she continues to face such disrespect. “She’s a brave woman. I don’t know if she’s addicted to UDP or what, but she should consider leaving,” he advised.

The Fatu Network has reached out to Mayor Lowe for comments following these allegations, but she has not responded at the time of this publication.