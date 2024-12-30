Opinion: Banjul’s Crumbling Foundations: A Call for Urgent Action on Dilapidated Storey Buildings

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

The structural integrity of Banjul’s aging storey buildings has become a pressing concern, with recent incidents underscoring the potential dangers they pose to residents.

Whenever I visit friends in their homes in the lone capital, I find myself uneasy and uncomfortable, especially when visiting those living in storey buildings.

In December 2022, during the National Youth Conference and Festival (NAYCONF), my media colleagues and I were hosted in one of the so-called hotels (name withheld) with poor infrastructural settings. One early morning, I woke up to take a walk within the hotel complex and was shocked and fearful when I realized that one half of the building was seriously cracked like a valley. These cracks were visible on the third floor, surrounded by homes, some of which were “kerentin” houses and others substandard buildings. I began to wonder why the authorities allowed such buildings to operate. Throughout my six-day stay, I barely slept with comfort as the fear for my safety loomed in my mind every single day.

In September 2024, as a reporter with The Fatu Network, I covered a tragic event in which a building under construction collapsed, resulting in the death of a child and serious injuries to others. Eyewitnesses reported that the structure gave way as workers were placing iron rods on a ten-layer brick formation. This incident sparked community outrage and highlighted the urgent need for stricter construction regulations and oversight.

Similarly, in September 2020, as reported by The Standard newspaper, a storey building on Willington Street collapsed, injuring a woman and her daughter. The then Vice President, Isatou Touray, during a site visit, emphasized the necessity for relevant institutions to assess the habitability of such buildings and called for proactive measures to prevent future tragedies.

These incidents are not isolated. Reports indicate that numerous buildings in Banjul are on the verge of collapse, with some residents living in constant fear. The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) has identified at least 16 houses in critical condition, advocating for their immediate demolition to avert potential disasters.

According to a Point newspaper publication in September 2021, residents have raised concerns over infrastructural issues, with many blaming poor street construction and malfunctioning drainage systems for exacerbating flooding, which further weakens building foundations. The Point also reported that the Banjul City Council has appealed for urgent intervention to address these infrastructural deficiencies.

In response to these challenges, the National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has initiated a project to inventory and conserve heritage structures in Banjul. This effort aims to safeguard the city’s architectural heritage while ensuring that buildings meet safety standards.

Furthermore, the Banjul City Council launched the “Banjul Safe City Project” in February 2024, aiming to transform the city into a clean, crime-free, and child- and women-friendly environment. This initiative underscores the council’s commitment to improving urban safety and infrastructure. However, the question remains: when will this project come into full effect? Many institutions have decried financial challenges, as such projects are capital-intensive.

The situation in Banjul serves as a stark reminder of the critical need for comprehensive urban planning, regular building inspections, and stringent enforcement of construction standards to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.

In conclusion, I humbly call on the government of The Gambia to take immediate and decisive action to address the growing threat posed by dilapidated storey buildings in Banjul. This includes conducting comprehensive inspections of aging structures, enforcing strict building codes, and providing support for the safe renovation or demolition of unsafe properties. Collaborative efforts with city councils, the National Disaster Management Agency, and local stakeholders are crucial to ensure proactive measures are taken before more lives are lost. I hope this opinion will spark action among our duty bearers in addressing these compounding concerns.