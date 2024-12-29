Minister Pierre Gomez Advocates for Transformative Education at Gambia College Symposium

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

The Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology, Professor Pierre Gomez, has called for transformative strategies in education to meet the evolving needs of The Gambia. Speaking at a one-day symposium held on Saturday, December 28, at Gambia College's Brikama Campus, titled "The Advancement of The Gambia's Society," Prof. Gomez emphasized the vital role professional teachers play in shaping the nation's future.

The symposium, which also served as a conference for highly trained teachers and a reunion for the Class of 2024, brought together education stakeholders to discuss the future of education in The Gambia.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Prof. Gomez shared his connection with Gambia College, stating, “I joined Gambia College in 1998 before moving to the University of The Gambia. This institution is part of my DNA. When The Gambia calls, I respond with urgency.” He credited the college for shaping his academic and professional path and expressed his commitment to giving back to both the institution and the nation.

Addressing the audience on “The Future of Gambia College: Adapting Education Strategies to Align with National Needs,” Prof. Gomez outlined key priorities for advancing education:

Designing curricula that integrate relevant materials to inspire and motivate young learners.

Preparing professional teachers equipped to engage and teach effectively at all levels, from nursery to tertiary education.

Promoting community engagement to identify and address local needs.

He stressed the importance of cultivating leadership through education, stating, “Education is a continuous process, and it must be tailored to manage the resources we have effectively. Our teachers must not only teach but also inspire children to love learning.”

Prof. Gomez also revealed plans to relocate some departments, including the School of Nursing and Allied Sciences and the School of Agriculture, to the University of The Gambia, ensuring they align with modern educational demands.

“We want to leave a legacy in the education system, building a nation where Gambians can represent themselves with pride. This requires innovation, professional teachers, and a commitment to ensuring no child is left behind,” he concluded.