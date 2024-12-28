Sonko Unveils Plans for Senegal’s Future, Aims to Repeal Macky Sall’s Amnesty Law and Strengthen National Sovereignty

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko presented the Senegalese government’s general policy to the National Assembly on Friday, outlining the vision for the country’s future. Central to his address was the “2050 vision,” which focuses on key reforms aimed at tackling unemployment, managing migration, and fostering economic development.

Sonko also announced plans to repeal a controversial amnesty law passed by former President Macky Sall, which granted clemency for political violence-related crimes. The law, which has faced criticism for potentially shielding political figures, will be targeted for repeal in the coming weeks to promote accountability and justice, Sonko emphasized.

In addition to domestic reforms, Sonko expressed the government’s commitment to ending foreign military presence in Senegal, in line with President Diomaye Faye’s stance on national sovereignty.

Further plans include tackling youth unemployment and irregular migration, expanding the tax base, and exploring natural resources to boost the economy. Sonko also noted efforts to renegotiate resource contracts, combat tax evasion, and integrate the informal economy. The government is also looking to improve visa policies with Europe and the U.S. and foster greater multilingualism in Senegal’s education system.

Sonko’s address follows a decisive parliamentary election victory for the government, consolidating President Faye’s authority.