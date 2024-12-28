Breaking News: Bushfire Breaks Out in Chamen, Near Farafenni, Threatening Farms and GSI

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

A massive bushfire has erupted in Chamen, a village in the North Bank Region (NBR), located about 8-10 km from Farafenni. The fire, which started around 10:00 AM today, has rapidly spread, threatening several farms in the area.

One of the affected farms is managed by Jumma Bah, who spoke to The Fatu Network and confirmed that his herd of cows is in distress, refusing to eat due to the smoke and stress from the approaching flames.

Mbye Saine, Project Coordinator at the Gambia Songhai Initiative (GSI), also spoke to The Fatu Network, explaining that the fire is a recurring issue in the area. While GSI’s Chamen training center in NBR is not currently under threat, Saine reassured that the situation remains contained thanks to the swift response from the Farafenni fire service and the efforts of GSI students.

As the fire continues to spread, local authorities are working to control the situation, and residents are being urged to remain alert.