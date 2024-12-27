Investigation Links Azerbaijan Plane Crash to Russian Missile

- Advertisement -

A preliminary investigation into the crash of Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432 near Aktau, Kazakhstan, has concluded that the plane was downed by a Russian missile, reportedly fired unintentionally by an air defence system after electronic warfare disrupted its communications, according to Al Jazeera.

The crash, which killed 38 people and injured 29, occurred as the Embraer 190 was diverted from landing in Grozny due to drone attacks and adverse weather conditions. Azerbaijan Airlines stated that the crash was caused by “physical and technical external interference.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated, “It would be wrong to make any hypotheses before the investigation’s conclusions.” Dmitry Yadrov, head of Russia’s civil aviation agency, commented, “Ukrainian military drones were carrying out terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure … at the time.”

Azerbaijan has observed a day of mourning, with President Ilham Aliyev describing the incident as “a great tragedy that has become a tremendous sorrow for the Azerbaijani people.”