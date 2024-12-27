Freetown Secondary School for Girls (FSSG) Ex-Pupils Association (Gambia Branch)

- Advertisement -

The FSSG Ex-Pupils Association Gambia Branch was established in the mid to late 1950s by a group of ladies (our dearly departed mothers and aunties) who were the then privileged few to acquire/obtain quality education in Freetown, Sierra Leone. During the colonial era, Sierra Leone was the citadel of educational excellence in West Africa.

Thus ambitious families from the West African countries of Gambia, Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia sent their children to prestigious schools in Freetown; these were FSSG, Grammar school, Prince of Wales, and Annie Walsh Memorial, just to name a few. These fortunate and far-sighted individuals, set up Past Pupils Associations in their respective countries.

As a result, the FSSG Past Pupils Association was established in the Gambia by our Founding members with the expressed objectives to help the underprivileged and aspiring Gambian girls with potential, already enrolled in Gambian schools by providing funds for their education.

In addition, the Association also embarked on philanthropic activities that donated materials to patients admitted in hospitals, sanatorium and psychiatric establishment.

Funds were generated from monthly/yearly subscriptions from members, and organised yearly fundraising activities to help support the various projects they sponsored. This trend has continued over the years, and is still maintained by its present-day members.

Our registered numbers have dwindled over the years because The Gambia’s educational system is now at par with other West African countries. The Association however, is still committed to adhering to our Founders’ goals and objectives which are:

Sponsor two or more needy FEMALE students with potential, in Junior and Senior Secondary Schools in The Gambia.

Donate gifts and provisions to patients confined in hospitals, infant clinics, sanatorium, and psychiatric facilities.

Judiciously assist our alma mater at critical instances via the recommended channel of communication.

As the age-old FSSG School Song reminds us, WE, will continue to ‘PLAY THE GAME’ and annually sponsor all of our projects as we have been doing, until the inevitable (death) claims us.

Attached is a recent photo of students currently being sponsored by our Association.

Signed

President FSSG Ex-Pupils

Patricia T. Mahoney