Air Pollution: An Urgent Yet Overlooked Health Crisis in The Gambia

By Yero S. Bah

Air pollution is a significant yet overlooked health hazard in The Gambia, contributing heavily to disease and premature deaths. Globally, nearly 7 million lives are lost each year to air pollution, making it the leading cause of mortality. In The Gambia, a 2019 study by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) revealed that air pollution ranks as the second-leading cause of death and disability. It is also one of the “big five” risk factors for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. These diseases account for about one-third of all premature deaths in the country and affect 90% of the population.

Despite the seriousness of the issue, The Gambia lacks reliable air quality monitoring systems, which hampers efforts to mitigate pollution’s effects. Without dependable data, implementing targeted public health policies remains challenging.

The Gambia ranked 24th globally and 8th in Africa for air pollution in 2023, with a particulate matter (PM2.5) concentration of 28.5 µg/m³—five times higher than the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guideline of 5 µg/m³. The absence of national ambient air quality standards and public air quality monitoring networks underscores the urgent need for stronger environmental policies and infrastructure.

The country faces broader environmental challenges, including coastal erosion, deforestation, soil degradation, and waste mismanagement. These issues, compounded by population growth and weak environmental oversight, threaten sustainable development, poverty alleviation, and public health.

Efforts to address environmental concerns date back to the Gambia Environmental Action Plan (GEAP) between 1995 and 2000. Supported by the World Bank, this initiative created a multi-sectoral Monitoring and Assessment (M&A) strategy, uniting government agencies and NGOs to produce the first State of the Environment Report (SOER) in 1997. The report highlighted alarming trends, such as a forest loss rate of 6% per year and declining forest areas, from 333,200 hectares in 1972 to 108,700 hectares by 1988. It also noted that fuelwood met over 80% of the country’s energy needs, with more than 90% of households relying on it for cooking, exacerbating deforestation.

A more recent and impactful intervention is the Clean Air Initiative, launched in 2023 to address air quality challenges by deploying a network of low-cost sensors. Led by the Permian Health Lung Institute (PHLI) in collaboration with the National Environment Agency (NEA) and other partners, the initiative focuses on monitoring PM2.5, temperature, and humidity. The project uses IQAir’s proprietary AI algorithm to calibrate sensor data by factoring in climate variables, enhancing the accuracy of particulate matter measurements.

Since its launch, the initiative has recorded over 8.5 million measurements of PM2.5, temperature, and humidity. According to Dr. Sunkaru Touray, a Gambian pulmonologist and co-founder of PHLI, the project plans to expand by installing eight more sensors alongside a reference-grade monitor. This development will provide unprecedented ground-level weather and air quality data to improve AI models and guide public health interventions. “These efforts are vital in a region where air pollution, driven by practices like using firewood and seasonal harmattan dust, poses severe health risks, particularly for women and children,” stated a preliminary project report.

Dr. Touray, an advocate for clean energy policies, emphasizes the need to adopt liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to replace firewood stoves in Gambian households. He points to Dakar, Senegal, where most families use LPG, as an example for The Gambia to follow. Such measures, he argues, would conserve forests, curb environmental crises, and promote public health. The lack of publicly available air quality data has been a major gap in addressing respiratory health challenges in The Gambia. To bridge this gap, PHLI has deployed air quality sensors across the country, creating the first comprehensive air pollution dataset.

Preliminary findings highlight that Tanji, a coastal fishing town in Kombo South, has the poorest air quality due to fish-smoking and sand mining activities, which expose women, youth, and children to heightened risks of heart and respiratory diseases. Data also show that air quality improves during the rainy season but deteriorates in the dry season, particularly during harmattan, when dust levels spike.

The initiative has received substantial support from the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) for its groundbreaking research on air pollution in The Gambia. EPIC’s funding enabled the acquisition of a reference-grade monitor that meets U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards. This equipment, installed at the NEA, allows for continuous monitoring of PM2.5 and provides open-access data to inform national strategies, including the development of a national ambient air quality standard.

The Clean Air Initiative currently operates 17 low-cost sensors across The Gambia, with plans to deploy 10 more. The sensors have been distributed to all seven regions, ensuring comprehensive data collection. Dr. Touray encourages local and international students, researchers, and stakeholders to use this data to advance public health and environmental management.

However, the initiative faces challenges. Limited funding, a shortage of qualified technicians, and logistical difficulties impede progress. Dust accumulation during harmattan also reduces the efficiency of solar panels used to power the sensors, while erratic electricity supplies disrupt operations. To mitigate these issues, the initiative employs cleaners to maintain the solar panels and has strengthened partnerships with local and international organizations to build technical capacity.

Despite these hurdles, the Clean Air Initiative marks a critical step toward addressing The Gambia’s air pollution crisis. By integrating advanced technology, local expertise, and international support, the program lays the foundation for improved environmental health and sustainable development.