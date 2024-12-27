Ghana Joins Gambia and a Few Others in Granting Visa-Free Travel for All Africans

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Ghana has become the fifth African country to implement visa-free travel for all African passport holders, joining Rwanda, Seychelles, The Gambia, and Benin.

Outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo approved the move, marking a significant step toward regional integration and the African Union’s economic goals. Set to take effect in early 2025, this policy aligns with Ghana’s broader efforts to promote tourism, economic ties, and the return of Africans abroad.

As Business Insider Africa reports, “This decision marks a significant step toward realizing the African Union’s goal of economic integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”