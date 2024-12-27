Gambians Express Economic Discontent in Afrobarometer Survey; Government Rejects Findings, Defends Progress

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

A recent Afrobarometer survey, published on December 23, 2024, revealed that a majority of Gambians hold a negative view of the country’s economic situation, with 77% of respondents believing the country is heading in the “wrong direction.” Key concerns include shortages of food, water, cooking fuel, and cash income, as well as dissatisfaction with essential services such as healthcare, education, and reliable electricity. In response, the Government of The Gambia, in a statement issued on December 26, acknowledged the survey but argued that it represented “subjective opinions and/or experiences rather than comprehensive facts.” The government criticized the survey’s methodology, claiming that “perceptions can be shaped by individual perspectives and misinformation,” and emphasized that the results should not overshadow the positive developments attributed to its policies and initiatives.

- Advertisement -

While about half of respondents commended the government’s efforts in maintaining roads and bridges, fewer than half gave positive ratings for its performance in areas such as providing reliable electricity, addressing educational needs, delivering water and sanitation services, and preventing or resolving violent conflict. Health care was identified as the top priority for government action, followed by the rising cost of living and concerns about crime and security.

In its rebuttal, the government highlighted significant progress in various sectors. It cited its ambitious road construction program, which has seen nearly 1,000 kilometers of roads refurbished nationwide since 2017, aiming to improve transportation and economic activity. The government also pointed to upgrades in healthcare facilities, stating that hospitals and regional health centers have been expanded to improve access and service delivery.

On the economic front, the government referenced a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) review under the Extended Credit Facility, which praised the administration for “significant achievements in strengthening economic recovery.” The review, published in late 2024, projected GDP growth of 5.8% for the year. Additionally, a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), published in July 2024, noted a surge in foreign direct investment (FDI) from $18 million in 2017 to $249 million in 2021, with investment levels remaining strong in 2022 at $236 million.

The government also addressed ongoing challenges related to economic hardships and security concerns, stating that reforms in security services and increased resource allocation have helped fortify national safety measures.

- Advertisement -

In its response, the government emphasized its commitment to democratic principles, stating that The Gambia has “embraced a culture of openness and free speech, ensuring citizens’ voices are heard.” It also pointed to various interventions to ease the cost of living, such as subventions in the energy and agricultural sectors.

While acknowledging the concerns raised by the survey, the government urged Gambians to critically assess the findings. “If truly the country was heading in the wrong direction, recent data would not indicate that The Gambia’s progress in electricity and water supply, access to healthcare and education services, and investments in agriculture and infrastructure far surpasses the cumulative interventions and investments of previous governments,” the statement asserted.

President Adama Barrow’s administration reiterated its commitment to serving the nation and valuing the feedback of the public. “President Barrow’s administration values the feedback of Gambians and views surveys like this as an opportunity to strengthen its resolve in serving the nation,” the government concluded.

The contrasting narratives presented by the survey and the government’s response highlight the ongoing national debate about the country’s progress and challenges.