On Mbemba Drammeh Arrest: The Truth Must be Told

By: Momodou Jawo

The Gambia Police Force (GPF) has now confirmed they have arrested Mbemba Drammeh and that he is currently helping them with their ongoing investigation. Mbemba Drammeh, a former supporter of the country’s ruling National People’s Party (NPP), was arrested for reportedly claiming to have participated in rigging the past presidential election in 2021 during his interview on KERR FATOU’s famous “Politics Kachaa.”

He, in fact, went further to claim that he (Mbemba Drammeh) has a list to prove his case. Since his arrest until now, I have read many commentaries concerning the subject matter. Let me also add my voice to the ongoing debate. First, The Gambia Police Force has all rights to invite Mbemba for questioning. He (Mbemba Drammeh) confessed to having participated in committing a serious crime in the country, hence that makes him a person of interest to the police. To suggest that the 2021 presidential election has passed and that his arrest is politically motivated is a non-starter for me. Are we saying that when a thief committed a crime in 2021 and confesses to having committed the act now, the person shouldn’t be arrested and questioned about the matter?

To me, what I expect the police to do is to diligently investigate the matter and avoid it being politicized. I am quite sure the police will do the needful. We have to understand that elections are sensitive matters. Despite the fact that the elections have passed, this matter has the potential to jeopardize the country’s peace and stability. Let the police conduct their investigation independently, and if indeed Mbemba is right, let the police ensure that those behind the rigging are brought to justice. However, if it turns the other way around, let Mbemba face the full force of the law.

We have seen what is currently happening in Mozambique as a result of election disputes with over 20 people reported to have died. To me, it’s not only about the alleged election rigging, but it’s also about the integrity of the IEC. The country is heading to the polls in 2026. The question again is whether political parties are going to accept the election results if they happen to turn not in their favor due to Mbemba’s alleged rigging? That’s why when discussing this sensitive matter, one needs to be very careful.

Lastly, let me again say that while the police have the right to question him about this matter, let them do it professionally and ensure he (Mbemba) is accorded all his fundamental rights. What we are interested in is for them to get to the bottom of the matter and nothing less.