The Smiling Coast is Drowning in Tears

- Advertisement -

OPINION

By Dawda Baldeh

- Advertisement -

In the past, being identified as Gambian brought joy to people’s faces.

Despite limited resources and opportunities, every family appeared content, but those days were long gone.

This nation, once revered by many, is now becoming a refuge for criminals, drug traffickers, corrupt officials, and those in positions of public trust.

The Gambia, once known as “The Smiling Coast of Africa,” is now sorrowful.

- Advertisement -

The government appears disinterested in reviving its former glory.

The youth are succumbing to desperation, frustration, fear, criticism, neglect, hopelessness, despair, anger, and the list continues.

In 2016, Gambians voted for a new leader, hoping for fresh opportunities.

Little did we realize that this choice would lead to significant disappointment.

- Advertisement -

The evidence is clear for all to see. Since 2017, countless Gambians, from teenagers to adults, have lost their lives in the Mediterranean Sea while attempting to reach Europe.

This government pledged job opportunities for the youth, but those promises never came to fruition.

If you look around, you can see a family in mourning almost every corner.

It’s disheartening, and it appears our leaders are indifferent.

Recently, over 42 Gambians perished in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Tunisia.

What actions is the foreign affairs ministry taking regarding this? It’s a pressing question they seem to let slide without concern.

In the last two years, more than 250 young, healthy, and talented Gambians have died in the desert and at sea.

The level of corruption revealed in this country through various reports and audits is unprecedented.

Yet, little to no action has been taken. In our hospitals, people are dying, and medicine is scarce.

Public schools are nearly unappealing, and few wish to enrol their children there.

Teachers are constantly on strike, impacting only the poor who cannot afford private schooling.

Almost all government officials send their children to private schools and hospitals.

You may wonder why they are indifferent; it’s because they are not affected. As the saying goes, “who feels it knows it.”

We need reforms that mandate public officials to refrain from sending their children to private schools or hospitals, ensuring that those in power take their responsibilities seriously.

Imagine if the health minister took his children and family to public hospitals; do you think we would be facing such issues today?

If the president’s children attended public schools, do you believe there would be a lack of learning materials in those institutions?

Let’s be honest with ourselves. This country belongs to everyone, yet it seems only a select few are reaping the benefits.

Our public officials are treated like deities in this nation.

They are essentially supported by taxpayers, meaning the impoverished individuals struggling to survive.

In just a few years, over 70 innocent children have died in this country due to neglect. This shocking news calls for decisive government action, but it appears they are indifferent.

And guess what? None of these officials were directly affected. Their children do not face such hardships; it is the less fortunate who suffer.

Every day, my heart aches when I reflect on this country.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect The Fatu Network’s editorial stance.