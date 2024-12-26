GAP Leader Calls for Caution Over Electoral Malpractice Allegations

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, Secretary General and Leader of the Gambia Action Party (GAP) has urged caution following claims made by Mbemba Drammeh, an alleged former supporter of the National People’s Party (NPP), alleging electoral malpractice in the 2021 presidential election. Batchilly warned that such unverified allegations could undermine national peace, sow division, and erode trust in the country’s democratic institutions.

In a statement, Batchilly emphasised the importance of exercising freedom of speech responsibly, particularly on matters of national importance like elections. He stressed that misinformation and baseless accusations can exacerbate political tensions and destabilise the nation.

“The integrity of elections is a cornerstone of democracy,” Batchilly said. “Questioning the process without credible evidence undermines public trust and threatens national stability. The relevant authorities must investigate these claims thoroughly and take legal action if they are proven baseless.”

The GAP leader also called on political stakeholders and media outlets to act responsibly in their dissemination of information. He urged media platforms to avoid sensationalizing unverified claims and encouraged political parties to caution their supporters against making inflammatory statements that could incite unrest.

“The stakes are too high to allow individual grievances to destabilize the hard-earned peace of the nation,” Batchilly stated.

Batchilly further urged citizens to remain vigilant and reject attempts to sow discord through false narratives or propaganda. He called on all Gambians to uphold the principles of democracy by addressing grievances through lawful and constructive means.

“As Gambians, it is our collective responsibility to protect our country from the dangers of misinformation and division. Let us champion truth, accountability, and peace as we navigate the challenges of nation-building,” he said.