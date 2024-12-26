Former NPP Supporter Alleges Election Rigging, Party Denies Claims as Arrest Sparks Speculation

- Advertisement -

The National People’s Party (NPP) has issued a statement addressing allegations made by Mbemba Drammeh, who claims to be a former supporter of the party. Drammeh alleged in a recent interview with Kerr Fatou that the NPP rigged the 2021 Presidential elections through the involvement of seven individuals, including himself.

In a press release on Wednesday, the NPP described Drammeh’s claims as false and unfounded, emphasizing that he has never held any formal role within the party. The statement also noted that records indicate Drammeh was not in The Gambia during the period surrounding the 2021 elections.

The NPP called on Drammeh to provide evidence to support his claims, including identifying the individuals he alleged were involved. The statement suggested that failure to substantiate the accusations could lead to legal action under Gambian law.

Separately, speculation has arisen regarding Drammeh’s reported arrest, with some linking it to his remarks about the elections. Police Public Relations Officer Cadet ASP Modou Musa Sisawo, when contacted by The Fatu Network, said, “I cannot confirm this case because I don’t have any information about it [at the moment],” but assured that inquiries would be conducted.

Further updates on the matter are expected as more information becomes available.

Pictured: Seedy S.K. Njie, Deputy Spokesperson, NPP (Left) and Member Drammeh (Right).