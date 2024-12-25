Mozambique’s opposition leader vows to install himself as president

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Mozambique’s opposition leader, Venâncio Mondlane, plans to declare himself president on January 15 after rejecting his defeat in the recent elections, BBC reports.

His announcement has sparked violent protests nationwide, as supporters call for an end to Frelimo’s 49-year rule.

On Christmas Eve, the capital, Maputo, saw businesses closed and residents staying home to avoid the unrest, the worst since Frelimo took power in 1975.