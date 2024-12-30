GDC Disabled Persons Committee Head Urges Gambians to Desist from Discrimination, Advocates Equal Opportunities

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Lamin K. Janneh, the Head of the Persons with Disabilities committee of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), has called on Gambians to desist from discriminating against physically challenged individuals while advocating equal opportunities.

Mr. Janneh stated that they (persons with disabilities) don’t buy disability, and they don’t like it but noted it’s a decision from Allah and no one should discriminate against them for that.

“Some people don’t see us as humans. We don’t buy disability, and we don’t like it.

“Allah created us this way and we cannot do anything about it,” he said.

He called on people especially political party leaders to open doors for persons with disabilities.

“GDC is the only party that created a special committee for persons with disabilities.

“This is great, and we feel valued. Some people don’t want to associate with us,” he said.

Mr. Janneh noted that it’s painful for people to judge them on a decision they never made.

“Anyone can be a disabled person at any moment. Some were born as disabled and others get it along the way. Disability is from Allah, and no one chooses it,” he said.

He further advocates equal opportunities for persons with disabilities.

“If you go to any gathering when you see a physically challenged person don’t belittle them. Other parties don’t have any persons with disabilities in their executives. They don’t care about us from the ruling party to the last.

“It’s only GDC that has an executive who is representing the physically challenged people,” he said.

He recounted how they were marginalised in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, it was only GDC that gave money to their disability federation to support them during the lockdown.

He mentioned that GDC is the only political party that gives wheelchairs to the disabled organization to ease their mobility.

He added that GDC is the only party that has a disability committee in its party executive.

“GDC will create a social ministry for persons with disabilities if elected in 2026.

This party gave us the chance to have our voices heard. This party cares about us a lot,” he explained.

Commenting further on the discrimination persons with disabilities continue to endure in the country, Janneh said they should be treated with care and respect.

“When I was coming to this podium some were laughing at me, but they don’t know my value.

“Physically challenged persons shouldn’t be sidelined. We should be included in the political parties,” he emphasized.

He stated that despite being a physically challenged person, what he can do some who are not disabled cannot do it.

“No one is above disability, and anyone can have it at any time. Any person with a disability who wants to have a say in politics should come to GDC. If you go to other parties, they will throw you away. You will not be valued,” he said.