By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Former Senegalese President Macky Sall recently stepped down from his political role within the APR party, choosing to become its honorary president while living in voluntary exile in Morocco.

The party is now planning a leadership restructure, including the appointment of someone to oversee its activities in Sall’s absence. His decision comes amidst ongoing calls for his prosecution over alleged crimes during his presidency.