West Coast Zonal Final 2024: Drama Unfolds as Brufut and Foni Battle to a Thrilling Draw

By: Ebrima Mbaye

Box Ba Mini Stadium witnessed a footballing spectacle on Sunday last weekend as defending champions Foni Zone (left in the photo) clashed with first-time finalists Brufut Zone (right in the photo) in the highly anticipated West Coast Region Zonal Final.

The electrifying atmosphere of the “Theatre of Entertainment” set the stage for a pulsating encounter between two sides with contrasting histories in the competition. Foni, making their second consecutive final appearance as defending champions, faced a hungry and determined Brufut, eager to make their mark in their maiden zonal championship final.

The match kicked off with Foni in high gear, dominating the opening minutes. However, Brufut silenced their opponents in the 8th minute when Omar Jarju clinically found the back of the net, sending the Brufut supporters into a frenzy.

Foni responded quickly, leveling the score in the 16th minute through Modou Lamin Colley, who capitalized on a brilliant assist from Edirisa Gibba. The game continued at a frenetic pace, and Brufut reclaimed the lead in the 28th minute, thanks to a composed finish from forward Ismaila Sonko.

As the first half drew to a close, both teams had their chances, but Brufut held firm, demonstrating resilience in their pursuit of glory.

The second half began with even more intensity, as Foni pushed relentlessly for an equalizer. Their efforts paid off in the 73rd minute when Famara Jarju slotted home to level the score at 2-2, ensuring a thrilling climax to the game.

Foni head coach Ebrima Camara expressed mixed feelings about the result:

“To be honest, my reaction is not satisfactory. I was expecting a better result. However, given the circumstances, my boys performed well. Our preparation was hindered by financial constraints, limiting us to just seven days of training. But we’ll go back to the drawing board and prepare for the rescheduled finale.”

Camara pointed to defensive lapses as the critical weakness but assured fans that Foni would come back stronger:

“This was the worst preparation we’ve ever had, but lessons have been learned. Brufut played well, and we respect them, but we’ll ensure we’re better prepared for the next game.”

On the other side, Brufut coach Ebrima Gaye also expressed disappointment despite his team’s performance:

“I’m honestly disappointed. Leading twice and being equalized shows lapses in our defense. Those goals shouldn’t have been conceded, but we’ll learn from our mistakes.”

Gaye praised Foni as the better side on the day but remained confident about the rescheduled finale:

“We’ve worked hard to reach here. Our fans have been incredible, and we owe them a win. Come final day, if we score first, Foni will not come back again.”

With the final now rescheduled to the 18th of February, 2025, both teams will head back to the drawing board, seeking to correct their flaws and prepare for a decisive clash. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and fans can expect another intense battle when Brufut and Foni meet again.