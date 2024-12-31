Groundnut Farmers in The Gambia Deserve Better Treatment

- Advertisement -

OPINION

By Hon. Saikou Mbarodi Jallow, Lower Baddibou Constituency Representative (National Youth Parliament – The Gambia)

The plight of groundnut farmers in The Gambia is alarming, and I stand in solidarity with them. As their representative in the recently concluded National Youth Parliament sitting, I brought to light the frustrations and hardships they face, which must not be overlooked.

After extensive consultations with the farmers in my constituency, it is clear that they are deeply dissatisfied with the government’s mode of payment through Qmoney. Many rural communities lack Qmoney outlets, creating immense difficulties for farmers to access their hard-earned money. This delay in payments adds salt to the wounds of already painful farming experiences.

The groundnut season is the backbone of our rural economy, and yet, the government has chosen to disregard the voices of the very people who make it thrive. Instead of showing respect and prioritizing the needs of farmers, the government’s reliance on Qmoney as the sole mode of payment appears to serve the interests of a specific company rather than the hardworking farmers. This raises concerns about favoritism, which we must address to ensure fairness and equity.

Let me make it clear: my solidarity with the farmers is not politically motivated. It is born out of patriotism and a genuine concern for the people I represent. I am the voice of the voiceless, standing for the rights of those whose cries often go unheard. The farmers deserve better treatment. They work tirelessly under harsh conditions, contributing immensely to our nation’s food security and economy. It is unjust to subject them to such unnecessary hurdles when they should be supported and empowered.

Moreover, the high cost of living continues to compound their struggles. Farmers rely on their earnings to sustain their families but delays and inefficiencies in payment only exacerbate their financial burdens. How can we expect them to thrive when their labor is undervalued, and their voices are ignored?

The government must act swiftly to address these issues. Immediate steps should be taken to provide alternative modes of payment that are accessible to all farmers, irrespective of their location. Policies should be implemented that reflect the realities of rural communities and prioritize their welfare.

As the representative of Lower Baddibou, I will continue to amplify the voices of my people and hold the government accountable. Farmers are the backbone of our nation, and they deserve respect, fairness, and timely compensation for their efforts. It is high time we prioritize their needs over any corporate interests.

I urge all Gambians to join me in standing in solidarity with our farmers. Together, we can demand better treatment for them and ensure that their contributions to our nation are not in vain.

HON. SAIKOU MBARODI JALLOW

TEACHER AWARD WINNER NBR 2023-24 – NAMIE FOUNDATION