Sonko Moves Forward with PASTEF Majority: A New Chapter for Senegal?

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has started implementing his plans with a newly PASTEF-controlled National Assembly, a significant change in Senegal’s politics.

In a recent government meeting, he instructed officials to complete his Declaration of General Policy (DGP) for presentation “as soon as possible.” This comes after a tense period with the previous Assembly, where Sonko avoided addressing lawmakers, citing a lack of cooperation and political tensions. Now, with a majority in parliament, his government is focused on 2025 budget priorities and preparing detailed action plans for the coming year.

With his party now in control, will this help the government move forward more efficiently, or could new challenges arise in trying to unify and advance Senegal’s development?