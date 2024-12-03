Residents of Babylon, Mandinary, and Makumbaya Celebrate Road Construction Progress While Calling for Enhancements to Garage Facilities

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Residents of Lamin, Mandinary, Babylon, and Makumbaya have expressed their appreciation for the construction of a 10-kilometer road, which they say will significantly improve business and mobility in their areas.

The construction project was inspected by President Barrow, who received praise from the community for the ongoing work.

The road, once completed, is expected to be a “game changer” for residents, especially vendors who previously struggled due to poor road conditions.

Fatou Njie, a resident of Lamin Babylon, emphasized the positive impact the road would have on their business activities.

“Before it was difficult for us to do business here due to the poor road. Now we don’t talk about the road, but we need the government to help develop our garage,” she said.

The garage in question, which serves Lamin and surrounding villages including Mandinary, Makumbaya, and Babylon, is in dire need of improvement as lamented by several residents.

Many vendors expressed concern over the poor conditions of the facility, which they say is becoming a hotspot for pickpockets, especially after dark.

“We can’t stay here until after 7 p.m. because pickpockets will come after us.

“If the garage is developed and equipped with lights, it will minimize the impact of thieves,” said Njie.

The lack of lighting and proper infrastructure at the garage has made it unsafe for both vendors and drivers, with some vendors refusing to operate past sunset for fear of theft.

Nenneh Jallow, another resident, echoed the sentiment, highlighting that the road construction has already connected them to other parts of the country and made their daily activities more efficient.

However, she too voiced concerns about the garage’s state. “When it rains, we cannot do business in the garage because it becomes flooded,” she said, stressing the urgent need for development.

Construction officials have assured that the road project will be completed by July 2026, with an expected 28-month timeline.

Babacarr Cham, the Construction Manager from Bologel Construction, said, “We are accelerating work to ensure the timely completion of the road. We recognize the importance of this road to the communities.”

While the road construction is welcomed by the residents, the state of the garage remains a critical issue that needs addressing.

As one garage officer put it, “This garage is our main problem now, and we are urging President Barrow and his government to help us develop it. It’s affecting both drivers and passengers.”

President Barrow has also expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the road.