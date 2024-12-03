UDP Nationwide Tour: Engaging Communities Across The Gambia

- Advertisement -

The United Democratic Party (UDP) is set to begin a nationwide tour across The Gambia, led by Secretary General and Party Leader, Ousainou Darboe, and other party officials. The tour aims to engage with communities, address concerns, and present the party’s vision for the future.

The tour will begin on Saturday, 7th December in Lower Niumi (Barra) with a welcoming event, followed by mini-meetings in Samba Kalla, Pakau Njogu, and a general meeting in Munyagen. On Sunday, 8th December, the tour moves to Farafenni for a meeting focused on Lower and Central Baddibou. A general meeting will take place in Basse on Wednesday, 11th December, at Mansajang Kunda, followed by a homecoming celebration in Pirang and Pipeline on Thursday, 19th December.

A victory celebration is scheduled for Sunday, 22nd December at the Buffer Zone in Kanifing Municipality, highlighting the achievements of UDP-led councils. The tour will conclude with a grand Congress and Rally in Banjul City at Fitzgerald on Sunday, 29th December.

The tour offers an opportunity for Gambians to engage with UDP officials, share their views, and participate in discussions about the country’s future.