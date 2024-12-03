Kebba Gaye’s Transformation from Classroom Teacher to Passionate Fashion Designer

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Kebba Gaye’s journey into fashion design is a remarkable story of passion, perseverance, and self-learning. In 2018, he co-founded the fashion brand New Solutions with his brother after completing a tailoring training program. What began as a small venture has now blossomed into a beloved brand in the country.

However, the path was not without challenges. After a few years, Kebba’s brother decided to leave the business to pursue a career in construction, leaving Kebba to manage the fashion brand alone. Undeterred, he took on the responsibility, determined to make New Solutions a household name.

“My decision to get into fashion design stemmed from my desire for unique, high-quality designs,” Kebba shared. Though he never formally studied design, he relied on online resources to master the art of fashion. “I was taught simple dressing, but I learned the intricacies of fashion design online. Today, I can confidently create any style,” he said.

Kebba’s ambition for New Solutions goes beyond local recognition. He dreams of seeing his brand achieve global success, alongside prestigious names like Gucci and Louis Vuitton. “I believe it’s possible with hard work and dedication,” he declared.

Running a fashion business in Gambia has not been without its hurdles. Kebba explained that one of the biggest challenges he faces is the attitude of some customers. “There are customers who will intentionally try to tarnish your reputation. They’ll ask you to choose a style for them and then criticize it,” he said. Additionally, many Gambians prefer imported clothes over locally made designs. “It’s frustrating,” Kebba admitted. “Many Gambians go to other countries to buy clothes when they could easily get similar styles made right here at home. There are so many talented designers here who need support.”

In addition to fashion, Kebba is passionate about music and hopes to pursue a career in singing. “I love creativity, and that’s why I’m also exploring music,” he said. His diverse interests reflect his deep love for the arts and his drive to succeed in every field he touches.

Kebba Gaye’s journey is a testament to the power of following one’s passion, overcoming obstacles, and working tirelessly toward a dream. With determination and creativity, he continues to build a brand that he hopes will one day achieve international acclaim.