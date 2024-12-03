Minister Badjie Presents D688,500 Cash Support to GSI Graduates

- Advertisement -

In Chamen, North Bank Region, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie, is presiding over the presentation of cash support to the soon-to-be graduates of the Gambia Songhai Initiative (GSI) 2024 batch at its training center.

The cash support, totaling D688,500, is provided under the ROOTS project and will benefit 20 trainees nearing the completion of their 12-month residential training in agricultural practices. These include gardening, poultry farming, animal husbandry, and more.