NPP Responds to UDP’s Statement on President Barrow’s Comments

The National People’s Party (NPP) has responded to the United Democratic Party’s (UDP) statement regarding President Adama Barrow’s recent remarks in Jarra West, Lower River Region.

The NPP, in a press release, clarified that President Barrow’s comments were intended to promote inclusivity and national unity, not division.

The NPP emphasized that President Barrow, “a proud Mandinka”, has always championed unity and inclusivity, and his remarks were a call for collective progress. They criticized the UDP for misrepresenting the President’s comments and creating division.

The NPP reiterated that President Barrow’s engagement with Jarra West was in response to the community’s appeal for improved infrastructure. They highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing the needs of all Gambians fairly.