Bakary Barrow Signs Professional Contract with Turkish Amputee Football Club

In recognition of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we bring you news from the Gambia Amputee Football team.

Bakary Barrow, a Gambian international amputee footballer, has signed a one-year professional contract with Turkish Amputee Football Club, İZMİR BÜYÜKŞEHİR BELEDİYE AMPUTE FUTBOL TAKIMI.

Barrow, who has represented the Gambia at international competitions, recently showcased his skills at the Africa Amputee Cup of Nations in Egypt.

His move to Turkey marks an important step in his career, and we wish him success in this new phase of his professional journey.