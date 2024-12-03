International IDEA Calls for Thoughtful Reporting on Post-TRRC Transition to Promote Justice and Healing

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

Jainaba Faye, the Head of the Country Office for the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), urged journalists to report on the findings of the TRRC with greater sensitivity and responsibility in order to shape the narratives surrounding them.

During a two-day capacity-building program for press editors and journalists on conflict-sensitive reporting, Faye discussed implementing Gambia’s white paper on the TRRC. The TRRC was set up to record human rights abuses from 1994 to 2017 during Jammeh’s rule, revealing distressing accounts that reflect the profound scars of a community seeking healing. Madam Faye highlighted the critical role of ethical journalism, noting that behind every story reported is a human being.

“As journalists, you must recognise the humanity of those affected and understand the potential psychological, emotional, and social consequences that come with being in the spotlight of media coverage. Key to this is respect for privacy and consent, minimizing harm, avoiding stigmatization and blame, accuracy and sensitivity in language, protecting the identity of vulnerable victims, and most importantly, highlighting available support systems.

“This is not just a professional guideline; it is a moral imperative. When your reporting of the post-TRRC process is done correctly, it can contribute to the justice process, raise awareness, and support healing. But when done poorly, it can retraumatize victims, further stigmatize them, and even cause harm that extends far beyond the moment of the report itself,” she said.

Madam Faye emphasized the importance of journalists harnessing the deep potential of their profession to navigate the intricacies of storytelling with care and empathy. In doing so, they contribute to the healing and understanding necessary for building a more equitable and unified society, while ensuring that the lessons of history remain impactful for future generations.

“As journalists, you have the power to shape perceptions, influence minds, and contribute to the larger goal of peace. Through careful and sensitive reporting, you can be part of the solution that helps create societies that are not divided, but united through dialogue and empathy”.

Muhammed MS Bah, President of the Gambia Press Union, emphasized that conflict-sensitive reporting is fundamental to ethical journalism, especially when addressing sensitive issues like children’s rights, sexual and gender-based violence, and other matters emerging from transitional justice processes.

“Our work must centre around the voices of victims and survivors, ensuring that their stories are told with dignity and respect, avoiding re-traumatization”

International IDEA believes that collaboration among journalists, media houses, and human rights organizations could create frameworks for best practices in reporting on TRRC findings.