Sonko Confirms Decision to Stay as Prime Minister, El Malick Ndiaye Nominated for Assembly Presidency

Ousmane Sonko, leader of the PASTEF party and Prime Minister of Senegal, announced on December 1, over the weekend, that he will not sit in the National Assembly, opting to remain at the head of the government.

This decision ends speculation about his potential leadership of the Assembly. Sonko confirmed his resignation as a deputy and emphasized his focus on key projects within the Primature.

Meanwhile, PASTEF has nominated El Malick Ndiaye, the current Minister of Transport, as their candidate for the presidency of the National Assembly. Ndiaye, who previously led Pastef’s list in Linguère and won his commune for the first time, is seen as a rising political figure with growing influence in his region.

With PASTEF holding a dominant majority, Ndiaye is expected to become the next Assembly president.

