Cardiologists Perform Life-Saving Cardiac Interventions for Gambian Children Born with Heart Defects

A team of cardiologists recently concluded life-changing interventions for children born with heart disease, specifically for a condition known as patent ductus arteriosus (PDA).

Patent ductus arteriosus is a congenital heart defect where a blood vessel called the ductus arteriosus fails to close after birth. This vessel connects the aorta and the pulmonary artery, allowing blood to bypass the lungs in a fetus. Normally, it closes shortly after birth as the newborn’s lungs take over oxygenation. However, if it remains open, it can cause abnormal blood flow between the aorta and the pulmonary artery, leading to repeated chest infections, failure to gain weight, and heart failure. PDA occurs in about 1 in 2,000 live births, with a higher incidence in preterm births or those born with low birth weight.

The visiting team included Prof. Jinyoung Song and Mr. Hunseb Kim from the Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea, and Prof. Yves N’da Kouakou N’goran from the Institut de Cardiologie d’Abidjan in Ivory Coast. The visit was coordinated by Gambian cardiologists Dr. Modou Jobe of the Medical Research Council Unit The Gambia and Dr. Lamin E.S. Jaiteh of Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH).

“We successfully used catheter intervention to close PDA in five children, aged between two and nine years. We began this humanitarian mission last year when we successfully treated two children with PDA,” explained Dr. Modou Jobe. “This mission also seeks to build local capacity so that these procedures become routine in The Gambia,” he continued.

Dr. Lamin Jaiteh, an interventional cardiologist at EFSTH, stated that these procedures were performed at no cost to the patients and their families. “The cost of performing these procedures is beyond the finances of many Gambians. These parents have been soliciting funds for many years, and we are pleased to bring the treatment to their doorsteps,” he said.

“We would like to call on all philanthropists, both in The Gambia and abroad, to support this initiative so that we can give renewed hope to many more children born with heart diseases. We are grateful to EFSTH for providing the theater facilities, the MRCG@LSHTM for hosting the visitors, and everyone who has contributed in any way. We are especially grateful to Dr. Ebrima Bah, Dr. Fortune Ujunwa, both of EFSTH, and Dr. Kalipha Kassama of Kanifing General Hospital, who all helped with the planning and the overall success of this mission,” Dr. Jobe concluded.

Photo (team of cardiologists): From left to right – Prof. Yves N’da Kouakou N’goran, Dr. Ebrima Bah, Mr. Hunseb Kim, Dr. Modou Jobe, Dr. Fortune Ujunwa, and Prof. Jinyoung Song.

Photo (Gambian cardiologists): Dr. Modou Jobe (left) and Dr. Lamin E.S. Jaiteh (right).