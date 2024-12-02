Sierra Leone’s Press Attaché, Mahawa Allieu, on Diplomacy, Community, and Challenges in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Mahawa Allieu, the Information and Press Attaché at the Sierra Leone High Commission in Banjul, The Gambia, has emphasized the critical role of her office in fostering bilateral relations, disseminating information, and addressing the needs of Sierra Leoneans living in the region.

In an exclusive interview, Allieu outlined her responsibilities, which include sharing updates on the activities of the Sierra Leone High Commission, the president’s engagements, and addressing the concerns of the Sierra Leonean community.

“We ensure Sierra Leoneans here stay connected to home through timely information about our country and the High Commission’s work. For instance, we cover diplomatic meetings and regional events, especially in Guinea-Bissau, which also falls under the High Commissioner’s purview,” she explained.

The Sierra Leonean community in The Gambia has grown significantly, from approximately 6,000 in 2014 to nearly 10,000 today. According to Allieu, the long-standing bilateral relationship between the two nations has contributed to this robust integration.

Allieu credited new media platforms for enhancing information dissemination. “With social media, I can broadcast programs directly from my office, reaching audiences as far as rural Sierra Leone. This connectivity strengthens relationships between our countries and ensures Sierra Leoneans are informed,” she said.

The embassy actively uses its social media handles to highlight activities and achievements, such as the recent release of 15 Sierra Leoneans from Mile 2 Prison after extensive negotiations.

Allieu noted minimal challenges in her role, attributing occasional setbacks to technical issues like internet connectivity. Beyond information dissemination, she also handles case management involving police and migration matters affecting Sierra Leoneans.

“Our work goes beyond information; I assist with various legal and social issues. It’s demanding but essential to ensure our people’s welfare,” she added.

Allieu also addressed misconceptions about Sierra Leoneans being involved in illicit activities such as drug trafficking and prostitution in The Gambia. “While a few bad individuals may tarnish our image, the majority of Sierra Leoneans here are law-abiding and contribute positively, especially in education, where 50% of Gambian teachers are Sierra Leoneans,” she stated.

She emphasized the importance of distinguishing genuine Sierra Leoneans from those falsely claiming the identity. “Our Krio language is a clear marker, and many impersonators misuse our documents, further complicating matters,” she explained.

Allieu urged Sierra Leoneans to proudly represent their country by promoting its positive contributions. “Let’s fly our green, white, and blue flag high and share the good news about Sierra Leone rather than focusing on negativity. It’s our duty to change the narrative,” she concluded.

As the Information and Press Attaché, Mahawa Allieu plays a pivotal role in bridging gaps between Sierra Leoneans in The Gambia and their homeland, while strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations.