Re-elected General Transport Union President Pledges Bold Reforms to Address Members’ Concerns

By Dawda Baldeh

Omar Ceesay, the re-elected President of the General Transport Union of The Gambia, has vowed to lead a massive transformation of the transport sector to address members’ concerns.

Ceesay, who contested his second term unopposed, expressed gratitude to the members for the trust bestowed on him.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Ceesay announced plans to transform the transport sector to meet modern standards.

“The previous task was very difficult, but we made it happen,” he said, adding that most efforts were invested in building a lasting union that brings drivers together.

“With support from my team, we have achieved 90% of this and now I have to focus on addressing the needs of our members,” he said.

Ceesay now hopes to embark on a real transformation journey where drivers will have their concerns addressed.

“Now, I have to focus on addressing their challenges such as their working conditions, pay scales, police harassment on our roads, transport management, cross border issues…,” he explained.

Mr. Ceesay noted that his team is collaborating with the government to ensure drivers’ issues are addressed effectively.

He stressed the important role transport workers play in national development.

“If the transport workers are not happy, it will affect the movement of goods and services which will affect the country’s economy,” he added.

He reiterated the union’s commitment to transporting the sector to meet modern standards noting that they are complementing the government’s efforts.

“We will work closely with the government to make sure the driver’s demands are met.

“We want to transform the transport sector to a standard to ensure it is affordable and secured,” he explained.

Ceesay emphasized the importance of unity in achieving the union’s objectives and urged its members to unite.

He further expressed gratitude to his regional executive for the efforts in his re-election.