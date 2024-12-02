The Gambia, the Smiling Coast of Africa That Made Me Smile

- Advertisement -

By Prof. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu

Naturopathy, the science of natural medicine, has long oscillated between healing admirers and skeptical critics. Despite its centuries-old roots, the field often encounters scrutiny, particularly regarding the qualifications and credibility of its practitioners. Few would have envisioned that one individual could bridge this divide, reshaping the narrative of naturopathy and elevating its role in Africa.

- Advertisement -

In 2018, a colleague’s suggestion to combine law with naturopathy ignited a transformative journey for me. Recognizing the systemic gaps in the industry, I decided to pursue a Bachelor of Laws (LLB), completing it in May 2022. Shortly after, I applied to the Gambia Law School in Banjul when admissions opened in July.

A Path Fraught with Challenges

Receiving my admission letter on October 3, 2022, marked a pivotal moment. Yet, the challenges that followed tested my resolve. Ghana’s economic crisis, with the exchange rate soaring above 12 cedis to the dollar, posed significant financial hurdles. Bar fees alone were $8,000, and factoring in accommodation and living expenses, the total cost of the program ranged between $20,000 and $30,000. The daunting figures almost led me to decline the opportunity.

The road to becoming a Barrister was far from smooth. Resitting Legislative Drafting three times significantly increased my expenses, pushing the total cost to approximately $30,000. Despite the financial and emotional toll, I persevered, driven by a vision to contribute meaningfully to law and traditional medicine in Africa.

- Advertisement -

I found solace in the words of Ghanaian highlife legend Amakye Dede: “There are many towns; sometimes a man must relocate to start afresh when he feels unappreciated or let down.” This sentiment, echoed in Kojo Antwi’s song Afrafanto (“butterfly”), emboldened me to embrace change and pursue this transformative journey.

The Gambia: A Nation of Warmth and Opportunity

The Gambia, Africa’s smallest mainland country, spans just 50 kilometers at its widest point and covers 11,295 square kilometers. Despite its modest size, its rich history in promoting traditional medicine captured my interest. Insights from Dr. Kofi Busia into The Gambia’s natural medicine landscape further affirmed my decision to explore this unique destination.

On November 12, 2022, I embarked on an ASKY Airlines flight from Accra to Banjul, marking the beginning of a new chapter. Welcomed by Tee and Chris, my new apartment mates, I began adjusting to life in this vibrant country. Leaving family behind was emotional, but as Ghanaian rapper Amerado aptly notes, “Life is a wild carnival.”

- Advertisement -

Approaching my new environment with the philosophy of the “boiled frog”—adapting to gradual changes before they become overwhelming—I quickly integrated into Gambian life. The warmth and friendliness of its people made the transition seamless.

The Smiling Coast’s Generosity

The Gambia, affectionately known as the Smiling Coast of Africa, lives up to its name. Its people’s warmth and the supportive community I found among my colleagues left a lasting impact. Traditional healers celebrated my success at the Call to the Bar ceremony, even presenting me with Artemisia annua, a powerful reminder of my mission to champion traditional medicine.

The nickname Smiling Coast also reflects the country’s unique geography, its position cutting through Senegal resembling a smile. Tourism thrives here, bolstered by natural beauty, ethnic diversity, religious tolerance, and rich cuisine. The Gambia’s cultural treasures, including UNESCO World Heritage sites and its role in Alex Haley’s Roots, make it a compelling destination.

In 2023, The Gambia ranked fifth among Africa’s happiest countries in the World Happiness Report—a testament to its resilient and optimistic people.

A Personal and Professional Milestone

The Gambia provided the backdrop for one of my proudest achievements: becoming the first African naturopath to qualify as a lawyer. This milestone was not just a personal triumph but also a stepping stone toward reshaping the fields of law and traditional medicine.

My work with the Traditional Healers Association of The Gambia (TRAHASS) embodies this mission. Gambian traditional healers’ openness to policy guidance and innovative practices highlights the potential for integrating traditional medicine into modern healthcare systems.

Inspiration from Culture and Nature

Beyond professional engagements, The Gambia’s rich culture and natural beauty inspired me deeply. The rhythmic beats of traditional kora music, the vibrancy of Serrekunda Market, and the tranquil mangroves along the River Gambia reminded me of the importance of balance—a principle deeply rooted in naturopathy.

Gratitude and Commitment

Reflecting on my journey, I am profoundly grateful to The Gambia. This nation has not only welcomed me but has also given me a platform to contribute to African development. The lessons and opportunities I gained here have strengthened my resolve to champion traditional and complementary medicine across the continent.

My current focus is on developing legislative frameworks that protect and enhance traditional medicine. By supporting practitioners in upholding professional standards, I aim to ensure quality care while minimizing risks.

A Smiling Future

The Gambia is more than a destination—it is a haven of warmth, resilience, and opportunity. It will always remain a cherished chapter in my life’s story, a chapter that continues to inspire my journey.

May The Gambia remain the Smiling Coast that brings joy and inspiration to many, as it has done for me. For its love, lessons, and unwavering support, I remain eternally grateful.