President Barrow Joins Senegal in Commemorating Thiaroye Massacre

On Sunday, President Adama Barrow of The Gambia joined Senegal in commemorating the massacre of West African tirailleurs (riflemen) killed by French troops in 1944 at Thiaroye for demanding their pay. President Barrow, along with other Heads of State, laid wreaths at Thiaroye cemetery to honour the fallen heroes.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye announced the establishment of an international research committee to uncover the facts surrounding the tragedy. He emphasized that the commemoration aims to restore the honour and dignity of the fallen riflemen, not to promote hate.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, representing President Emmanuel Macron, acknowledged the massacre and condemned the brutality of the French troops. He called for an investigation to determine the exact number of casualties, urging for collective memories that foster unity.

African Union Chairman and Mauritania’s President, Ghazouni, praised the “unwavering courage” of the African Tirailleurs in fighting for their rights.