NPP Defends President Barrow: ‘As a Proud Mandinka, He Has No Reason to Denigrate Any Tribe’

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

When the NPP defended President Barrow following controversy over his remarks in Jarra West, they stated that his words were “misrepresented” and aimed at promoting unity.

Deputy spokesman Seedy Njie said on December 3, 2024, “While we welcome political discourse, we must clarify that the UDP has unfortunately misrepresented the context and intent of the president’s comments, which were rooted in advocating for inclusivity and national unity rather than division.”

He also stated, “As a proud Mandinka himself, President Barrow has no reason to denigrate any tribe, let alone his own. His comments were a heartfelt acknowledgment of The Gambia’s rich cultural and linguistic diversity.” The NPP emphasized that the president is committed to inclusivity and fairness in his leadership.