Ebo Town Residents Urge Government Action to Solve Perennial Road Crisis

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Residents of Ebo Town in the Kanifing Municipality have voiced their frustration over the long-standing issue of poor road conditions, particularly concerning the Ebo Town-New Jeshwang road, urging President Adama Barrow’s government to take immediate action.

- Advertisement -

Ahead of Barrow’s visit as part of his ongoing “Meet The People” tour, locals expressed that the road problem has persisted for decades, spanning the presidencies of Jawara, Jammeh, and now Barrow, yet no tangible solutions have been implemented.

Musa Jaguraga, a former aspiring councillor for the Ebo Town ward, said: “Everyone knows Ebo Town has only one major problem, and that is the road.”

He expressed dismay over repeated promises made by past and current leaders, stating: “It’s time for us to be serious about this and raise our voices. Barrow promises to construct our road, but we have been sidelined.”

Jaguraga highlighted the contract related to the 50-kilometre OIC road project, which benefitted several communities but excluded Ebo Town. He emphasised that he would continue to raise the issue of the road with their local councillors, National Assembly Members (NAMs), and the Alkalo, and that they would persist in advocating for action.

- Advertisement -

While residents acknowledge the availability of essential services like water and electricity, their greatest concern remains the lack of proper road infrastructure.

Mariam Sarj, a local businesswoman, voiced her frustration, saying, “Ebo Town is a business centre, but access to roads is our main concern. You can’t do business here because the roads are inaccessible.”

Taxi drivers in the area also echoed similar sentiments.

Mustapha, a long-time taxi driver, described the state of the roads as a “nightmare,” noting that it damages vehicles and makes it difficult to transport sick individuals to the hospital.

- Advertisement -

Another taxi driver, Lamin Fatajo, questioned why local government representatives and prominent figures haven’t done more to address the issue.

Residents believe that improving the road infrastructure would significantly ease mobility and stimulate local economic growth, as many people are deterred from setting up businesses in the area due to poor road conditions.