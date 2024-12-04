Governor Saidyhan Introduces Electronic Clocking System to Boost Transparency in North Bank Region

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

In a significant move toward enhancing transparency and accountability, Governor Lamin Saidyhan of the North Bank Region has announced the implementation of an electronic clocking system in all government institutions within the region. This initiative is expected to streamline attendance tracking and promote greater responsibility among public servants.

The introduction of the electronic clocking system is part of a broader strategy to modernize government operations and ensure that public resources are utilized efficiently. Governor Saidyhan emphasized that accurate timekeeping will not only improve employee productivity but also foster a culture of integrity within the government workforce.

“It is deemed necessary for people to come on time, as time management and punctuality are important. All individuals under my office will have to clock in and clock out. We hope this will extend to all the institutions within my region, so that the heads of institutions will be able to monitor the punctuality of staff, as well as the service delivery that we offer to the community of North Bank,” he said.

The electronic clocking system, which involves biometric verification and digital record-keeping, is aimed at facilitating easy monitoring of attendance and work hours. However, Governor Saidyhan noted that the introduction of the clocking system in his office faced backlash, with many perceiving the system as a witch-hunt.

“When we were about to introduce the clocking system, there were many speculations that we were making life difficult for some of the staff. But people are paid to work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you don’t come to work on time, you are cheating yourself, as you are the government. Introducing this will instill discipline in people, and we want discipline in every institution. This system will add value,” he explained.

Governor Saidyhan outlined that before the introduction of the electronic clocking system, his office had experienced unprecedented lateness and absenteeism, with some staff members receiving two warning letters.

“Before the introduction, I had a lot of absenteeism, and many people came to work late. I even warned some of them, and some received two written warning letters because of absenteeism and late reporting. But since we introduced this, even before I come to my office by 7:00 a.m., people arrive before me. So, I can see the effectiveness of the system. It’s a good approach, and I think it will bring discipline,” he stated.

Speaking from experience, Governor Saidyhan envisions The Gambia adopting a model similar to China’s, with respect and discipline for time management, which he believes will be a catalyst for the country’s development by enhancing effectiveness and productivity in the government workspace. He stressed that his office will closely monitor all staff and print out records of work hours, which will be communicated to the Personnel Management Office for further action against time defaulters.

“We are monitoring, and at the end of the month, we will print out the records and communicate them to the PMO. If you are late three times, as enshrined in the General Orders (GO), your salary will be deducted for one day. That’s what we want to introduce. Once you start deducting from people’s salaries, you will see them come to work early and they will not be absent,” he said.

Saidyhan noted that in no time, the electronic clocking system will be installed in all public offices once the mapping of government offices under his jurisdiction is completed. This initiative aims to put an end to excuses from public servants.

He emphasized that the system is designed to create a more accountable and transparent government.