Old Yundum Residents Urge Gov’t to Address Road, Water, Healthcare Issues

By Dawda Baldeh

During a joint meeting held in Sinchu Alhagie on Tuesday, residents of the Old Yundum Constituency urged President Adama Barrow’s administration to address urgent issues such as water supply, road infrastructure, and healthcare.

Throughout this year’s ongoing “Meet The People” tour, Gambians have consistently called for improvements in roads, water supply, healthcare, and education.

Jack Ceesay, the Lady Councilor for Old Yundum, spoke on behalf of local women and emphasized the urgent need for action.

She called for the development of a hospital on the 100 by 100 land plot located behind Old Yundum Market, emphasizing the challenges residents face in accessing healthcare.

Additionally, she advocated for the empowerment of women gardeners in Wellingara by proposing the establishment of a cold storage facility to support their agricultural activities.

Honourable Abdoulie Ceesay, the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Old Yundum, expressed gratitude to President Barrow for improvements like the OIC road that passes through the constituency.

However, he called for the construction of the Nema Kunku Road and Old Yundum Coastal Road to further ease mobility in the area.

On the issue of water scarcity, Hon. Ceesay urged the government and NAWEC (National Water and Electricity Company) to provide adequate water facilities for Wellingara and Nema Kunku.

“I am calling on the President and NAWEC to help us with water facilities in those communities,” he said.

Furthermore, he highlighted the need for sports infrastructure to provide opportunities for young people in the constituency.

He noted that many youths in Old Yundum are engaged in sports rather than farming and improving sporting facilities would positively impact the community.

Despite these challenges, Hon. Ceesay expressed optimism that the concerns would be addressed in due time.

In response, President Barrow assured the community that several road projects are underway in Old Yundum.

He revealed that measurements have been taken for the construction of roads linking various communities.

“Contracts have been awarded for the construction of the coastal road, Nema Kunku and the road that leads to Tawto [and] very soon you will see workers,” he said.

However, President Barrow cautioned that road construction requires substantial investment and that development would be phased over time, with each project being addressed sequentially.