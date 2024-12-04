KAC CEO Sainabou Martin Urges Action on Road Safety Concerns in North Bank

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

Sainabou Martin Sonko, the Chief Executive Officer of the Kerewan Area Council, has expressed concern over road safety in the North Bank region due to trucks and lorries travelling on the North Bank road without reflectors and parking lights.

She raised this issue during a stakeholder engagement on Wednesday in the North Bank.

She observes that the number of trucks on the highway lacking reflectors and proper lighting systems poses dangers and increases the risk of accidents, especially during nighttime or in conditions of poor visibility.

“This is a serious concern for me and my colleagues in this region. As local government authorities, we have observed that normally when we are using the main highway from Barra to Palodi, we find a lot of these vehicles almost every other day.

“The trucks we encounter often have breakdowns along the highway, and they typically do not pull far off the road. Instead, they park just slightly to the side without using reflectors. Sometimes, they even use green leaves as a signal for a breakdown. Unfortunately, before one realizes that this is a signal, they can be dangerously close to the vehicle, making it unsafe.”

Madam Martin Sonko is advocating for more stringent vehicle safety standards among truck operators. She pointed out that many trucks travel the roads without adequate lighting systems, in contrast to Senegalese trucks, which are often equipped with numerous lighting systems that are visible from a distance.

“Sometimes, they come upon you in the night, and before you know it, they’ve gone by without adequate lighting. When you see a Senegalese truck in the country, you can tell from afar that it’s a truck approaching because it’s adorned with lights at the front, sides, and rear, signalling its presence.”

She also urged the police to initiate compulsory inspections for trucks travelling the roads, stressing the importance of drivers adhering to traffic regulations.

“I urge drivers to abide by the traffic laws, which I trust are established for a reason. These laws need to be respected, and I also implore the authorities to enforce them. It’s crucial that they not overlook any violations, regardless of who is responsible, and ensure that offenders are held accountable. This will contribute to protecting our lives,” she appealed.

The CEO of KAC has committed to involving her council members in developing strategies to enhance road safety and has urged Inspector General of Police Seedy Mukhtar Touray to persist in advancing the skills of his officers, particularly those serving in the region.