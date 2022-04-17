Sierra Leone: First Lady Launches Government Empowerment Grants For Women In Agriculture

- Advertisement -

First Lady of Sierra Leone, Her Excellency Fatima Maada Bio, has launched the agribusiness service matching on Saturday 16 April 2022 at the Bo city council hall.

Addressing beneficiaries, the First Lady of Republic of Sierra Leone, Madam Fatima Maada Bio encouraged them to invest the monies given to them in farming and help other women understand the importance of farming.

In as much as Sierra Leone is investing in women local farmers, She advised them to stop exporting their produce to neighbouring countries instead they should give back to Sierra Leone by selling their produce in the country. In addition to providing food and raw materials, it also provides employment opportunities.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Dr. Abubakar Karim said the President Julius Maada Bio government has come a long way towards promoting agricultural productivity in the country. He said the president in his manifesto did not only emphasize the importance of food security and food sustainability but also demonstrated exemplary leadership by taking the lead in establishing farms and cultivating produce especially rice which is our staple food.

He added that Agriculture is the most important sector of all time more so for women. He further said Agriculture will continue to be the pillar in government development. “When women are empowered in Agriculture you beat hunger, promote women’s livelihood and also promote the education of their children and the well-being of their husbands.” He stated.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Tamba Lamina said as local government they believe that when women are empowered, the government will operate smoothly.

He said with the help of SCADEP empowering women, all sectors of the country will develop.

He congratulated and encouraged the women that benefited from the grant to put them to good use so that other women will get to know the importance of Agriculture.