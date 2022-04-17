“People Voted Against Me With Their Hands, Not Their Hearts” – PDOIS Kexx Sanneh

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The defeated candidate of the people’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) in Niamina West Constituency in the April 9th National Assembly elections, Kemesseng Sanneh has said electorates in the Constituency voted against him with their hands and not their hearts.

Kexx, as fondly referred to, is a popular young man in PDOIS and of one the brightest young people touted for throwing his hat into the ring. He went against the incumbent National People’s Party Berom Sowe, who again won the heart of the electorates in Niamina West.

“After the election, I have received calls and information; and from my interactions with people in the Constituency, I realized that they voted me with their hearts but voted against me with their hands,” he wrote on Facebook.

Kemesseng has been covering national assembly proceedings effectively in the 5th legislature and actively taking part in national politics. He received loads of glowing remarks and approval since he made his intention publicly.

According to him, the elders in Niamina West Constituency asserted to him that they have never witnessed his political consciousness and delivery during the campaign from the first republic politicians to date.

“Elderly people confessing to me that the level of political consciousness and the message I delivered during my entire campaign was never delivered by a politician from the first republic to date, according to them my messages are like a school to them compare to the previous politicians and their campaign messages,” Mr Sanneh said.

The PDOIS thwarted candidate is still hopeful. Kexx feels buoyant about the future.

He pointed out that it was an honour for him to offer himself to his people to represent them in parliament despite the outcome of the elections.

PDOIS, one of the oldest political parties in The Gambia, recorded a dismal performance in the recent National Assembly Elections with the defeat of party influential figures in Hon. Sidia Jatta and Hon. Ousman Sillah. The duo could not reclaim the seats they occupied in the fifth legislature. The party leader and Secretary-General, Hon. Halifa Sallah announced his retirement from active politics late last year.