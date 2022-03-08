“Sexual Harassment, Discrimination Remain Major Challenges Affecting the Attainment of Gender Equality In Media Houses”- GPU President

By: Christian Conteh

The President of The Gambia Press Union (GPU) has said that sexual harassment and discrimination remain major challenges in the fight towards attaining gender equality in media houses across the country.

According to Muhammed S. Bah, the adoption of the GPU policy on sexual harassment by media houses will set in motion the implementation of mechanisms to prevent sexual harassment in newsrooms and media entities.

He was speaking on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022. This year’s theme is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.” 

“Issues of sexual harassment and discrimination are factors that undoubtedly militate against efforts to attain gender equality in media houses, and needs to be tackled,” the GPU President said. 

Muhammed Bah further noted that the GPU recognises that several women journalists have now acquired diplomas and advanced diplomas in journalism through their (GPU) training school, the Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC), and a good number have also acquired degrees in journalism from the University of The Gambia.

Despite this feat, which shows that there is not a lack of knowledge and skills among women journalists he says editorial boards and decision-making positions in newsrooms are mainly dominated by men.

Bah used the occasion (IWD 2022) to wish all women media workers a happy Women’s Day, whilst calling on all media employers to renew their commitment to ensuring gender equality.

