New US Ambassador to Gambia Promises to Support Ongoing Democratic Process, Combat Corruption and Promote Economic Prosperity

By: Christian Conteh

The New US Ambassador to the Gambia has promised to support the Gambia’s ongoing democratic process, combat corruption and promote economic prosperity when she takes up her new role in the country next week.

Ambassador Sharon L. Cromer was speaking to the Foreign Relations Committee in September 2021 following her nomination by President Joseph Biden in June.

“Given the opportunity, I will support The Gambia’s ongoing democratic process. I will combat corruption and promote economic prosperity which will allow both U.S. and Gambian firms to invest and create good jobs. I will encourage trade and the use of the American Growth and Opportunities Act (AGOA). I will speak up for human rights and explore ways to improve the primary health care system,” Sharon Cromer said.

She further stated that there is a need to maintain a strong security partnership whilst pursuing U.S. national security and foreign policy interests by helping the Gambian people achieve their goal to become a prosperous, secure, and democratic nation.

Ambassador Cromer has served as the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director at the U.S. Embassies in Accra, Ghana (2017-2021), Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (2013-2017), Abuja, Nigeria (2007-2009), and Accra, Ghana (2002-2007).

In Washington, she served as the USAID Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator in the Bureau of Management (2009-2010), and as the Acting Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator and Acting Assistant Administrator in the Bureau of Democracy, Conflict, and Humanitarian Assistance (2009).

She also served as the USAID Acting Chief Human Capital Officer and Acting Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Office of Human Capital and Talent Management (2016).

Ambassador Cromer graduated from Barnard College, Columbia University, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Georgetown University Law Centre with a Juris Doctor degree.

She replaces Richard Carlton Paschall III who served as the United States ambassador to the Gambia from 2019 to 2022.