UN Pledges to Work with Gambia to Protect the Rights of Women, Fight Harmful Traditional Practices and Reduce Gender Disparities

By: Christian Conteh

The United Nations (UN) has on International Women’s Day 2022 pledged to continue to work with the Government of The Gambia to protect the rights of women, fight harmful traditional practices and reduce gender disparities. A statement by Seraphine Wakana, UN Resident Coordinator has said.

Over the years, the institution says it has registered many successes, but noted that it can and must do more.

“We must work together to eliminate gender stereotypes and gender-based violence. We must educate, promote positive role models, and raise awareness at all levels of decision-making to support the rights of women,” the statement read.

The UN has also been working with the government and other partners including development actors, the private sector and civil society to enhance the capacities of women to increase their competitiveness.

“We will continue to advocate for and support more training and mentorship opportunities, access to digital technologies, gender-responsive public procurement, cross border trade, export development and green growth. We will also continue to support the empowerment of women and girls as agents of change to innovate and build a better tomorrow.”

The UN says as the Gambia joins other nations to celebrate International Women’s Day, it is everyone’s collective duty to pave the way for women, particularly the most underprivileged, to build a fairer and more equal future.

“This year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow,” challenges us all to stand up for equal rights and opportunities for women and men as a guarantee for a future where every girl and boy can grow and reach their full potential. It also encourages us to work together with women and girls and push policymakers to address the climate crisis, develop green jobs and build a more just and sustainable world.”

International Women’s Day is an important occasion to celebrate the incredible contribution of women to society and a reminder of the challenges they face to access quality education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

Today and every day the UN says there is a need to advocate for a more gender-equal society and strengthen partnerships to support the rights of every woman and girl.