On International Women’s Day Gambian Women Draw Government’s Attention to The High Cost of Living  

By: Sainabou Sambou

8th March every year is International Women’s Day. A day devoted to celebrating the achievement of women and seeking gender equality. Today Gambian women have as part of the celebrations expressed mixed feelings about the current state of the country, while some are happy that women are being celebrated many express frustration at the high cost of living.

Jamila Kandeh is a businesswoman who sells in one of the local markets speaking to The Fatu Network She expressed how tired she is with the current state of affairs.

“Business is very slow for Gambian women. Sometimes we go to the market without making any sales,” she said.

“We used to buy a basket of fish at two thousand dalasis (D 2,000) but now a basket of fish costs ten thousand dalasis (D10,000), fifteen thousand (D15,000) or even twenty thousand dalasis (D20,000). If you buy a basket of fish at that cost when you sell you won’t make any profit.”

She further revealed that sometimes they sell fish for only three days due to the slow nature of the business.

“Everything is expensive the cost of living is very expensive. A bag of rice, onion and oil are very expensive even the poor cannot readily afford it, something needs to be done,” she lamented.

She further revealed that the country lacks adequate provision to cater for sick people.

“If you take your family member to the hospital you will be the one to pay for everything and it is very expensive. If you are a pregnant woman and you give birth you have to pay some good sum of money before you get good treatment. we are suffering and we need help.”

Shona Joof another businesswoman encouraged women to help themselves if they have no one to help them.

“If they know that they don’t have help from anyone they can still manage and do something on their own,” she said.

“I will advise my fellow women to go out and do a business to help themselves and help pay school fees for their children.”

On her part, Fatoumatta Tambdou expressed happiness as the world celebrates international women’s day. She said women do a lot towards enhancing national Development and women are all over the places working.

“I was a student of Gaye Jorro and I have completed my course now I have my own business I don’t put my trust on any man, I will advise my fellow women to go out and work and let them not put their trust on any man,” she said.

Marlisa Samuel encouraged women to engage in learning skills like tailoring and hairdressing, she said learning skills can also reduce the prevalence of prostitution in the Gambia.

Avia Moijoy is a woman who sells popcorn at the Brusubi turntable she said women are working very hard across the country to feed their children.

“I know the hands are not equal but if they are able to work and do something for themselves that is good. Everyone can’t work in an office you need to try and do something sitting at home folding your hand waiting on your husband to bring something will not solve the problems at home, at least if you are working you can support your husband by providing money for fish,” she said.