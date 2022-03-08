FTN Heroes Awards: Out Of 887 Nominations 27 Individuals/ Institutions Make the Shortlist

- Advertisement -

The Fatu Network Heroes Awards Committee has shortlisted 27 nominees for this year’s awards. The shortlist comes after the committee reviewed a total of 887 nominations across various platforms including online nominations, email, and in-person drop-off.

According to the committee, its decision is strictly based on the awards criteria for each category and the justifications written in support of a person’s nomination. It noted that particular attention was paid to a nominee’s leadership, initiative, direct involvement and concrete results that are strengthening communities and impacting lives.

“First thing the committee does is check to ensure that the nominees meet the criteria at the very least, this narrows things down. We then do research on the nominee’s work and discuss impact. Nominations were based on what we received,” Fatou Mamburay Chairperson of the Awards Committee said.

Speaking about the Iconic Gambian Award (Posthumous) Fatou noted that, drawing from their experience during the first awards in this specific category there was plenty of discomfort surrounding voting on the deceased, so this time around they decided the award will be awarded to a singular person.

Here are the names of the people who made the shortlist

1. AGRICULTURAL LEADERSHIP AWARD

Aji Kumba Daffeh

Alfu M Sarr

Musa Darboe

2. DIASPORA ENGAGEMENT AWARD

Brikama Nema Diaspora Group

Doctor Nfamara k Dapha

Mattie Jacomba Bah

3. EDUCATION PRIZE FOR EXCELLENCE

Musa Bah

Starfish International

4. EXEMPLARY YOUTH

Dr Ismaila Badjie

Marr Nyang

Youssou Sisawo

5. TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Adama Sarr

Lamin Ceesay

Lamin Manneh

6. HEALTH SERVANT OF THE YEAR AWARD

Dr Kebbe S Marenah

Dr Abdoulie Keita

Dr Rama Njie



7. ICONIC GAMBIAN AWARD (POSTHUMOUS)



Pa Nderry Mbye

8. GREEN AWARD

Ahmed Manjang

Dawda Cham

Maimuna Jabbie

9. PHILANTHROPIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Dr Kebba S Marenah

Hamidu Jah

Modou Turo Darboe

10. PERSONS OF THE YEAR

Alasan Senghore

Dr Lamin Sise

Ngilan Senghore

The TFN Heroes Awards is established by The Fatu Network, the leading online news provider in The Gambia with the aim of recognizing and celebrating Gambians who have offered invaluable service to their communities and to the country.