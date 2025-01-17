Saturday, January 18, 2025

Senegal’s Presidency Denies Reports of First Lady’s Childbirth

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Earlier today, Seneweb reported that Mame Absa Faye, the second wife of Senegalese Head of State Bassirou Diomaye Faye, had given birth to their first child at a local clinic. However, this information was promptly denied by the Presidency of the Republic through an official statement issued by their spokesperson, Moustapha Ndieck Sarré.

“For several hours, information reporting the delivery of the wife of the Head of State, Mame Absa FAYE, has been circulating on several online sites and social networks. Madam First Lady is doing perfectly well and has not been admitted, for any reason whatsoever, to a health establishment. We invite the media and the public to demonstrate responsibility and rigor in verifying information before its dissemination, in order to avoid infringing on the privacy and serenity of victims. Done in Dakar, January 17, 2025, The Minister-Counselor, Spokesperson of the Presidency of the Republic,” the Spokesperson wrote.

